Father, daughter killed when car shears fire hydrant, slams into pole in La Mirada

LA MIRADA, Calif. (KABC) -- A father and his daughter were killed Saturday morning when their car sheared a fire hydrant and slammed into a pole in La Mirada, toppling power lines and leaving the vehicle mangled beyond recognition, authorities said.

The violent collision was reported shortly before 8 a.m. near the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue and Beach Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. No other vehicles were involved.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to find an electrical pole with high-tension power lines had been knocked over in the crash. A sheared fire hydrant initially made it difficult for emergency responders to gain access to the victims, a Fire Department spokesperson said.

The deceased were later identified as a father and daughter, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said. Their names and ages were not immediately released.

News video from the scene showed sheriff's investigators examining the wreckage of the overturned car.

The cause of the collision was under investigation, the LASD said.
