water rescue

Father dies trying to save 5-year-old son from drowning in North Carolina river

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

Body of 5-year-old found during search of Neuse River; father still missing

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (KABC) -- A North Carolina father and his 5-year-old son were out fishing when the trip took an unimaginably tragic turn.

Witnesses said Braylin Holman fell off the dock into the Neuse River. That's when his father, Sterling Holman, immediately jumped in to try to save him.

A witness on the riverbank called 911 and a boater in the area floated in their direction to try to help.

"The baby fell in the water and his daddy jumped in after him," the caller told dispatch. "The current pushed the baby away. The daddy jumped in the water behind him and our buddy was coming back with the boat to load our boat up and he went to go get him."

Search crews arrived shortly thereafter and began searching by boat and helicopter. Tragically, both the father's and son's bodies were recovered this week.

"It's definitely a tough situation," said Joel Gillie, a spokesperson for the local sheriff's office. "Our hearts are out with the family, of course. They're going through a lot right now. But also the witnesses that were out here yesterday. It is a tough scene."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wayne countyncwayne county newswater rescuemissing boymissing man
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WATER RESCUE
Apple Watch saves man who fell through frozen pond
Captain recounts 'miracle' rescue of man stranded 36 hours at sea
2 rescued from LA River after becoming stranded amid rain storm
Teens form human chain to rescue 2 kids from icy pond in NJ
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fire rips through large Laguna Hills home
Report shows dozens of LA County lifeguards make over $200K
Biden announces huge infrastructure plan to 'win the future'
Arrests made in deadly Christmas Day street racing crash in Carson
LA, Orange counties eligible to advance to orange tier
Toddler sisters dropped from atop 14-foot border wall by smuggler
Ex-cop told onlooker George Floyd was 'probably on something'
Show More
OC is in the orange tier as of today - so what's changed?
Californians 50 and over can now make COVID vaccine appointment
Video shows man fighting with deputies in Canyon Country, prompting investigation
Sabra recalls hummus over salmonella concerns
Pfizer says its vaccine is 100% effective for younger teens
More TOP STORIES News