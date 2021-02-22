NY father-to-be killed, brother injured when gender reveal device explodes

LIBERTY, New York -- A New York man was killed and his brother injured when a gender reveal device they were building exploded.

The incident happened just before noon Sunday, with state police responding to a report of an explosion.

Authorities say the investigation revealed that 28-year-old Christopher Pekny was building a device to be used at a child gender reveal party.

The device exploded, resulting in Pekny's death. State police confirm he was the father-to-be.

His brother, 27-year-old Michael Pekny, was transported to a medical center in Middletown, New York.

The incident remains under investigation by the New York State Police and the New York State Police Bomb Disposal Unit.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
explosionu.s. & worldinvestigation
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
California COVID-19 cases decline: 3 reasons why
Newsom gives update on CA's vaccination efforts
LAUSD parents planning Zoom blackout to call for schools to reopen
NASA unveils new video of rover landing on Mars | LIVE
LA County gas price average rises for 33rd time in 34 days
Protesters call for boycott of parent company of Ralphs, Food 4 Less
Nearly 30,000 Macs reportedly infected with mysterious malware
Show More
Newhall School District begins reopening some campuses
SSDI slowdown causes delays for those in need
Daft Punk splits up after 28 years
Teen hospitalized after shooting in South Los Angeles
Nurse caring for COVID patients in CA has memorabilia stolen
More TOP STORIES News