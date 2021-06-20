Family & Parenting

Orange County father marks 1st Father's Day since pregnant wife killed by DUI driver

By ABC7.com staff
OC father marks 1st Father's Day since pregnant wife killed

An Orange County man is marking his first Father's Day since his wife was killed by a suspected drunk driver, leaving him to raise his newborn daughter on his own.

The nonprofit MOMS Orange County hosted an event for James Alvarez, whose wife Yesenia was eight months pregnant when she was killed last August.

Their miracle baby, Adalyn Rose, was delivered by emergency cesarean section and is now 10 months old.

Baby leaving hospital after pregnant mother killed by alleged DUI driver in Anaheim
The baby of a pregnant woman killed by an alleged DUI driver in Anaheim earlier this month is now expected to go home.



The nonprofit is dedicated to newborn and pregnancy health and wanted to celebrate James' strength in raising little Adalyn amidst such terrible heartbreak. Alvarez now spends his time working with MOMS OC.

He shares his experiences with other fathers.

"I wish my wife was here to celebrate with," Alvarez said. "I know she would be extremely happy. She would be probably more excited than I would just because she knew how bad I wanted to be a father."

He says that has allowed him to move forward with his daughter.

Yesenia was eight months pregnant when an allegedly drunk driver jumped a curb and fatally struck her on Aug. 11. The driver was arrested and is pending trial.

A GoFundMe account was created to help the family.

DUI suspect accused of killing OC pregnant woman pleads not guilty
The suspected DUI driver accused of killing a pregnant woman in Anaheim pleaded not guilty Friday to murder.



