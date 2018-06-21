FBI: In-flight sexual assaults on the rise

A warning for travelers - the FBI says in-flight sexual assaults are on the rise.Agents say most attacks happen during long haul flights, when the cabin is dark.The best advice is: Don't mix alcohol and sleeping pills, and keep your armrest down between you and the passenger next to you.Also, arrange for an aisle seat for a child traveling alone so the flight attendant can keep an eye on them.If an incident happens, report it immediately to the flight crew.