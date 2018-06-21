FBI: In-flight sexual assaults on the rise

EMBED </>More Videos

A warning for travelers - the FBI says in-flight sexual assaults are on the rise.

A warning for travelers - the FBI says in-flight sexual assaults are on the rise.

Agents say most attacks happen during long haul flights, when the cabin is dark.

The best advice is: Don't mix alcohol and sleeping pills, and keep your armrest down between you and the passenger next to you.

Also, arrange for an aisle seat for a child traveling alone so the flight attendant can keep an eye on them.

If an incident happens, report it immediately to the flight crew.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
FBIu.s. & worldair traveltravelcrimesafetysexual assault
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News