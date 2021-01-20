FBI locates armored military Humvee stolen from National Guard facility in Bell

BELL, Calif. (KABC) -- An armored military Humvee that was stolen from a National Guard facility in Bell has been found, the FBI announced Wednesday.
Officials say it was located Wednesday morning, but didn't say where. Meanwhile, the search continues for the person or group who stole the vehicle from the National Guard Armory last week.
The Humvee, which the FBI said is worth about $120,000, was "up-armored," meaning it had been upgraded and is considered a combat vehicle.
A reward of up to $10,000 had been offered for information leading to the vehicle, but it's unclear if law enforcement or a civilian found it.
Anyone with information about the person or group responsible for the theft is urged to call the FBI's Los Angeles Field Office at (310) 477-6565.
The FBI says a theft from a military facility carries a statutory maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison.
The Associated Press contributed to this report. The above video is from a previous report.
