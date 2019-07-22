FBI search underway at Los Angeles Department of Water and Power and City Hall

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The FBI is serving a search warrant at Los Angeles Department of Water and Power and City Hall in downtown L.A. on Monday.The search started at approximately 10 a.m. and no arrests are planned, FBI officials said.Authorities are expected to be there for several hours.Details on the search are under seal."The affidavit in support of the search warrant has been sealed by the court," the FBI told Eyewitness News.