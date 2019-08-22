FBI serves arrest, search warrants in South Bay in connection to international cyber fraud, money laundering schemes

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A massive law enforcement presence was seen in South Bay and downtown Los Angeles Thursday morning related to dozens of arrests in international cyber fraud and money laundering schemes.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said about 80 defendants, mainly in the U.S. and Nigeria, were allegedly involved in the schemes.

AIR7 HD was over the scene near 1st and Alameda streets, where authorities were setting up a command center.

Officials are expected to provide statistics about the growing "business email compromise" issue, which officials say is leading to tens of millions of dollars in losses every month.

A press conference on the arrests is scheduled for 9:30 a.m.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
downtown lalos angeleslos angeles countyfbiscamraid
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gunman still on the loose after deputy shot in Lancaster
VIDEO: Vehicle slams into Covina restaurant
2 in grave condition after fire engulfs home in Exposition Park
LAPD bodycam video: Officer takes down woman at Chatsworth mobile park
Warren, Booker make campaign stops in LA
Suspect dead after deputy-involved shooting in Stanton
8-year-old boy returns to CA from Syria to treat his rare disease
Show More
OC man arrested in beating of baby son found with meth in system
Ontario woman's suicide notes detail plan to kill her 2 daughters: police
Riverside shuts down large-scale homeless encampment
SoCal Edison to reduce amount of branches near electric wires
Record number of fires burning in Amazon rainforest
More TOP STORIES News