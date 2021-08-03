FCC Applications for KABC-TV

LOS ANGELES -- To learn about FCC applications regarding KABC-TV, Channel 7 (RF Channel 7) Los Angeles, California click HERE.

POST-FILING POSTING FOR KABC-TV

On August 1, 2022, KABC Television, LLC, licensee of KABC-TV, Channel 7 (RF Channel 7) Los Angeles, California, filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for renewal of its license. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application can visit publicfiles.fcc.gov and search in KABC-TV's public file.