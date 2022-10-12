Fentanyl crisis: California Attorney General Bonta to announce new enforcement actions

California Attorney General Rob Bonta is expected to announce new enforcement actions to combat the fentanyl crisis.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Wednesday is expected to announce new enforcement actions to combat the fentanyl crisis.

Bonta is scheduled to hold a press conference in Los Angeles to discuss statewide actions -- including recent drug seizures in Southern California.

The development comes after several teen deaths involving fentanyl in the Los Angeles area.

Those include a 17-year-old boy from El Camino Real Charter High School in Woodland Hills and a 15-year old girl from Bernstein High School in Hollywood, both of whom fatally overdosed.

Cade Kitchen, a student-athlete at El Camino Real, died of fentanyl poisoning last month. The school sent a letter to the community announcing the student's death, which occurred off-campus.

"Everyone is very sad about it," said student Alex Williamson. "We had a whole announcement about it, a moment of silence for him, and gave our respect and prayers to his family."

Los Angeles police were investigating the Sept. 13 fatal overdose of Melanie Ramos in a restroom at Bernstein High School.

Police arrested two boys, ages 15 and 16, in connection with her death and other drug sales in the area. The younger boy was held on suspicion of manslaughter, police said.

San Bernardino has two cases where murder charges were filed against a dealer from a fentanyl death.