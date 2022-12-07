5 hospitalized after overdosing on fentanyl at park in Santa Clarita, authorities say

Five people were hospitalized after overdosing on fentanyl and being found in two parked cars in Saugus, authorities said.

SAUGUS, Calif. (KABC) -- Five people were hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after overdosing on fentanyl and being found in two parked cars at a park in the Saugus neighborhood of Santa Clarita, authorities said.

The first two overdoses were reported shortly before 4:30 p.m. at Bouquet Canyon Park on Wellston Drive, where one of the victims administered Narcan, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Narcan is a medicine that is used to rapidly reverse an opioid overdose.

Los Angeles County firefighter-paramedics transported the two patients to a hospital.

Almost 90 minutes later, another fentanyl overdose was reported, this time involving three other individuals, the Sheriff's Department. They too were hospitalized.

Investigators said two of the patients were women and the other three were men.

Updates on their conditions were not immediately available.