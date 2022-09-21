ABC7 Town Hall: The Fentanyl Crisis

ABC7 is hosting a town hall with expert panelists to help you get answers on the fentanyl crisis.

From the recent overdose deaths to the arrival of rainbow colored fentanyl in Southern California, many people are looking for ways to protect their children from this silent killer.

This week, we're dedicating a half hour of Eyewitness News to focus on the fentanyl crisis and to help you get answers.

We'll be joined by LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho, experts with the Los Angeles Drug Enforcement Agency and the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health along with a father who started a nonprofit after he lost his son to fentanyl.

