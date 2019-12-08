Ferrari rollover on PCH in Pacific Palisades sends 2 people to hospital in critical condition

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people were transported in critical condition after their Ferrari rolled over in Pacific Palisades Saturday.Fire crews extricated the victims from the car that crashed in the 17300 block of Pacific Coast Highway just before 8 p.m.They were transported to a local trauma center, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.The intersection at Pacific Coast Highway and Sunset Boulevard were shut down after the incident, police said.