Ferrari, Maserati involved in head-on crash in Beverly Glen

BEVERLY GLEN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two drivers escaped major injuries when a Ferrari and Maserati crashed head-on in the upscale neighborhood of Beverly Glen early Sunday.

The crash happened at about 2 a.m. near Hutton and Benedict Canyon drives.

Witnesses say the drivers blamed each other for being under the influence. Police responded, took a report and sobriety tests, but no one was arrested.

Fire officials also checked on a woman who appeared to be a passenger.

It wasn't immediately clear whether speed was a factor in the incident.
