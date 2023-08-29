Facing eviction, South LA swap-meet vendors seeking more time to relocate

Dozens of South Los Angeles swap-meet vendors are seeking more time to relocate as the city evicts them in order to redevelop the property.

Unsuccessful in their efforts to block the move, the vendors are now urging the city to provide them with more support, as well as additional time to find a new location.

The Fiesta Mini Mall property at Main Street and 48th is slated to be torn down and redeveloped into an affordable housing project.

About 50 vendors received eviction notices earlier this year.

The vendors were initially told they would need to move out by the end of May. But that deadline was extended to August. Still, many say they don't have enough money to cover the cost of setting up in another location.

They also say their businesses provide a vital service to low-income residents in the neighborhood.

"People come down here to get the stuff they need," said vendor Rene Ramirez. "We don't have any major retail stores around us. This is what the people come for here. It's really sad that we're being pushed out by rich developers."

The area is represented by Los Angeles Councilman Curren Price.

His office says the vendors have been given another three-month extension, meaning they need to leave by the end of October.