Bell native unveils new mural celebrating Mexico, FIFA World Cup

BELL, Calif. (KABC) -- On Sept. 22, Bell residents gathered for the unveiling of a new mural celebrating Mexico, culture, soccer, Latinas and the FIFA World Cup. It was painted in the City of Bell by hometown artist Marlene Solorio.

"I came out of Bell, and it is beautiful to be back here to share this big accomplishment in my career as an artist," Solorio.

Addidas commissioned Solorio to design and paint the mural cheering on Mexico in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar this November. The mural was painted on the corner wall of the Northgate Gonzalez Market in Bell on Atlantic Boulevard.

"It is exciting to have that mural right on Atlantic Boulevard. Right now, we are in the middle of a crisis and we are living through a global pandemic. The world isn't great at all. So, I personally find hope that we find inspiration in it," said Bell Councilmember Ana Maria Quintana.

The mural shows a young woman wearing Mexico's national team away jersey for the world cup. Solorio said the woman in the mural is herself.

"I definitely wanted to inspire the youth to empower girls at this age to pursue anything they want. And I want them to see themselves in her especially with the school down the street and students walking up and down," Solorio said.

