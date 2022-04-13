Florida museum features original film backdrops from Hollywood's Golden Age

It presents 22 spectacular paintings that were used in movies including "North by Northwest," "Ben-Hur"and "The Sound of Music."
Some of them are among the largest landscape paintings ever created.
In most classic films, painted backdrops were used to make it look like the actors are standing in a forest, or ancient Rome, or pretty much anywhere.
During the days before computer-generated imaging was created, these massive paintings were an essential part of filmmaking.
The exhibition will run from April 20, 2022 to Jan. 22, 2023. For more information, please visit the museum's website.