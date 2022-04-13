Arts & Culture

Florida museum features original film backdrops from Hollywood's Golden Age

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

Florida Museum dedicates new exhibition to Hollywood backdrops

BOCA RATON, Fla. (KABC) -- In Florida's Boca Raton Museum of Art, a new exhibit features historic, original backdrops which debuted during Hollywood's Golden Age.

It presents 22 spectacular paintings that were used in movies including "North by Northwest," "Ben-Hur"and "The Sound of Music."

Some of them are among the largest landscape paintings ever created.

In most classic films, painted backdrops were used to make it look like the actors are standing in a forest, or ancient Rome, or pretty much anywhere.

During the days before computer-generated imaging was created, these massive paintings were an essential part of filmmaking.

The exhibition will run from April 20, 2022 to Jan. 22, 2023. For more information, please visit the museum's website.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentfloridahollywoodfloridaartentertainmenthollywoodmoviemuseum exhibitarts & culture
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
ARTS & CULTURE
Local artists create murals at Hollywood Park
Torrance hosts 2022 Cherry Blossom Festival after 2-year hiatus
Santa Ana invites artists to create murals on spots hit with graffiti
Middle school STEAM students ask NASA astronaut questions
TOP STORIES
9-year-old girl wounded in shooting at Victorville mall
29 hurt in NYC subway shooting; Person of interest identified
Redding woman Sherri Papini admits she faked 2016 kidnapping
Police identify another suspect in mass Sacramento shooting
LA County union workers demand salaries keep up amid inflation jump
LAPD on alert after NYC subway shooting
Concern growing over under reporting of at-home COVID tests
Show More
Big Bear eaglet, Spirit, has grown fast and could soon take flight
Video shows husky fall from a second-story window into a frantic crowd
Gilbert Gottfried dead at 67 after long illness, family says
Lawyer: Johnny Depp trial likely to become mudslinging soap opera
SoCal grocery workers on verge of ratifying new contract
More TOP STORIES News