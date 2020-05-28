unemployment

California unemployment: Here's how new CA benefits extension program works during COVID-19 pandemic

Californians can normally certify for up to 26 weeks of unemployment benefits in a 12-month period, so even during the COVID-19 pandemic, some weren't able to apply for benefits.
By Kayla Galloway
SAN FRANCISCO -- California's Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program launched Wednesday. And now Californians who previously maxed out unemployment benefits can receive money thanks to the extension.

Under the 13-week extension, those previously ineligible for benefits can apply again.

Unemployment in California: EDD answers questions about debit cards, wait times, how to get benefits during COVID-19
Where's my EDD debit card? How can I get through to the call center? We're answering your questions about receiving unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic in California.



Those relying on the PEUC program should keep an eye on their unemployment insurance account over the next week for notice of benefits, according to the Employment Development Department.

Claimants should also receive a notice in the mail from the EDD five to seven days after their claim extension was filed.

If you originally filed for unemployment insurance on or after June 2, 2019, but ran out of benefits, your request for an extension will be automatically filed, according to the EDD.

Those claimants should receive the notice in the mail in the next week.

California unemployment: EDD answers most common questions
The California agency that processes unemployment claims is answering common questions about the process.



They should also keep an eye on their online EDD account.

For those who ran out of benefits after July 2018 but are not a part of the June 2019 group - they will have to apply for an extension of benefits.

The EDD should have details on how those claimants can apply in early July, the agency said.

"These individuals should not delay in applying for a new regular UI claim through UI Online if they haven't already done so in the event they have further wages to support a new claim and remain unemployed," the EDD said in a statement to ABC7's sister station KGO-TV.
personal financecaliforniacoronavirus helpunemployment californiasocietycoronaviruspandemicunemploymentcovid 19
