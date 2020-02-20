LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A $30 purchase turned into a $10 million payoff for a scratcher bought at a Burbank store.
The $30 Ultimate Millions Scratcher was purchased by Karpis Kasabian at the CVS Pharmacy at 1015 N. San Fernando Blvd. in Burbank. The ticket turned out to be the big winner, taking the game's top prize of $10 million.
The store gets a $50,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
The $30 purchase price makes Ultimate Millions, along with the $10,000,000 Bankroll game, the California lottery's most expensive scratchers with the highest top prizes.
The state lottery says Ultimate Millions produces four winners of the top prize, and two of them have been claimed so far.
The lottery announced another big scratcher win in the Los Angeles area.
Joel Choe bought a $10 Season's Greetings scratcher from Victoria Plaza Liquor at 4226 W. Pico Blvd. in Los Angeles. The ticket carried the top prize of $1 million.
Choe, a 33-year-old maintenance worker who lives in Los Angeles County, said he's won smaller prizes before from lottery purchases, but never anything like this.
"It just means better days," Choe said, according to a lottery press release. "I want to hang back for a little bit and take some time before deciding what to do next."
Victoria Plaza Liquor gets a $5,000 retailer bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Scratcher sold in Burbank produces $10 million prize
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News