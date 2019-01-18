PERSONAL FINANCE

Survey determines salary stay-at-home moms should make in 2018

A new study found that if stay-at-home moms were paid, they'd make a lot of dough.

By Barbara Gibbs
Being a mother is one of the hardest jobs in the world.

There is no way to compensate moms for their matchless care and long hours. But if moms were to be compensated, how much should they make?

To try and answer that question, Salary.com selected a handful of jobs that reflect the work moms do every day.

Salary.com also determined that stay-at-home moms actually work more than 90 hours a week.

With that information entered into the website's salary calculator, it determined the medium annual salary of a mother in 2018 should be $162,581.00.

That's a nearly 5 percent increase from the 2017 estimated salary.
