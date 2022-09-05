Fire erupts at commercial building in Boyle Heights, prompts massive response from LAFD: WATCH LIVE

BOYLE HEIGHTS, Calif. (KABC) -- A massive fire erupted Monday afternoon at a commercial building in Boyle Heights, prompting a multi-agency response from firefighters.

The blaze was reported shortly after 2 p.m. at a single-story structure in the 2800 block of East 11th Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Intense flames quickly burned through the roof of the building and sent a towering column of thick black smoke into the air above the Eastside.

LAFD firefighters attacked the fire on the ground and from atop multiple aerial ladders. Los Angeles County Firefighters also responded to the scene.

"All firefighters operating in defensive mode (fighting the fire from the exterior)," the LAFD said in a statement at 2:30 p.m.

No injuries were immediately reported.

More than 90 minutes into the firefighter, raging flames were still visible at the scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.