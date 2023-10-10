4 LASD deputies hurt, 2 critically, after fire erupts amid ordnance at training facility in Castaic

CASTAIC, Calif. (KABC) -- Four Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were injured, two critically, after a fire and explosion erupted Tuesday morning amid live ordnance at a training facility in Castaic, authorities said.

The training accident was reported shortly before 10 a.m. at the Pitchess Detention Center at 29340 The Old Road, just east of the 5 Freeway.

The four injured deputies self-transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia, two of them with minor injuries, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department said. No other details about their injuries were immediately available.

Video from AIR7 HD showed firefighters dousing a burning tractor-trailer with water from a fire hose in an open-air area inside the walls of the detention center. An armored vehicle was parked alongside the trailer. Deputies and firefighters were seen holding protective shields along with the fire hose.

The Fire Department initially said the incident occurred at a shooting range at the facility.

The cause of the explosion and fire was unknown.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.