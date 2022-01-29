DTLA tenants displaced after building fire from Chipotle

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- For the last few days, Downtown Los Angeles tenants of building 255 Grand have been living across the street at the Omni Hotel.A fire broke out Monday morning in the Chipotle on the bottom floor of the building, forcing 120 tenants to evacuate.Many of them say, it was disorganized."Where's the emergency plan? Where are the residents supposed to go," said Lisa Fink, a 255 Grand tenant.Tenants were sent to the YMCA about an hour later but had no clear plan as to how long this would last or where to go next until almost midnight.Residents were able to go back inside their building with an escort, but others are completely locked out, like Fink."My biggest frustration is obviously not having access to my unit," said Fink.According to an email from 255 Grand management, they will be moving the tenants into the level hotel and suites starting Monday. Tenants can stay either at the Biltmore hotel or Bonaventure over the weekend.255 Grand management told ABC7 that there is no estimate for when these tenants can move back in.