Evacuation orders issued in Jurupa Valley as fire burns 200 acres

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Evacuation orders have been issued for parts of Jurupa Valley as a brush fire burns 200 acres in the Santa Ana River bottom.The Lake Fire was reported just after 11 a.m. Monday in the area of Lakeview Avenue and Pedley Road in the river bottom.It was initially estimated at about three acres, but grew to 200 acres by late afternoon. Firefighters estimated that with dry brush in the area, it had the potential to reach 1,000 acres.No injuries were reported.Evacuation orders were issued in the early stages of the fire, and then downgraded to warnings later in the afternoon. But by 4 p.m., fire authorities again upgraded them to orders and expanded the area that was impacted.The evacuation orders were in place for residents south of Limonite Avenue to the river bottom, east of Downey Street and west of Avenue Juan Diaz.That evacuation zone includes Indian Hills elementary school and the Jurupa Hills Country Club, as well as a church and shopping complex.An evacuation center was opened at Patriot High School, 4355 Camino Real in Jurupa Valley.Heavy smoke was also enveloping the Van Buren Boulevard overpass.Crews used two water-dropping helicopters to slow the fire's progress.