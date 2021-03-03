Fire damages closed site of Mulligan Family Fun Center in Harbor Gateway

HARBOR GATEWAY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A fire ripped through a vacant commercial building in Harbor Gateway on Tuesday, sending large plumes of smoke into the air.It took firefighters about 90 minutes to knock down the flames at the former site of the Mulligan Family Fun Center on Sepulveda Boulevard, which shut its doors to the public in February 2020.There were 119 Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters battling the flames with assistance from county firefighters. They reported a partial roof collapse on the two-story building and they were shutting down Sepulveda to traffic in the vicinity.When it was open, the Mulligan Family Fun Center offered games and activites for kids, including go-karts, arcade games and mini golf.Firefighters searched the 11,592 square-foot building and did not find evidence that anyone was inside during the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.