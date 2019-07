SAN DIMAS, Calif. (KABC) -- A San Dimas townhouse went up in flames early Sunday, injuring one person.The fire started around 3 a.m. Sunday on Willowglen Lane, at Woodglen Drive.The person inside the townhome was taken to the hospital. There's no word on their condition.Firefighters evacuated two nearby townhomes, as they worked to put out the fire.The Red Cross is helping those affected by the fire.