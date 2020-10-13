Downtown LA fire rips through commercial building, prompting massive response from firefighters

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A dramatic blaze engulfed a commercial structure in downtown Los Angeles, prompting a massive response from more than 100 firefighters.

The blaze erupted about 5:30 and was burning in two adjacent units in the 800 block of South Crocker Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The LAFD used multiple engine ladders to attack flames that shot through the roof of the building.

No injuries were immediately reported.

The cause of the incident was not immediately known.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
