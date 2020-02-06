Fire erupts at 15,000-square-foot commercial building in Banning

By ABC7.com staff
BANNING, Calif. (KABC) -- A dramatic fire erupted Thursday morning at a commercial building in Banning, sending a massive column of black smoke into the air and prompting a response from more than 80 firefighters, officials said.

The inferno was reported shortly after 8 a.m. at a 15,000-square-foot structure in the 100 block of Lincoln Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

No injuries were reported.

The Fire Department's hazardous materials team was summoned to the scene, but officials did not immediately confirm what was burning inside the building.

The cause of the blaze was unknown.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
