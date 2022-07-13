Fire erupts at vacant theater in Hollywood, prompting massive response from firefighters

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A dramatic fire broke out Wednesday morning at a vacant two-story theater in Hollywood, generating massive flames and prompting a response from about 80 firefighters.The blaze erupted shortly before 9 a.m. at the former Hollywood Playhouse in the 1400 block of North Las Palmas Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. A column of smoke that rose into the air above the scene was visible for miles.No injuries were immediately reported.The intensity of the fire initially forced firefighters to pull back into "defensive mode, with a focus on protecting the surrounding buildings first," the LAFD said. Officials expressed concern that the walls of the burning structure, which was built in 1925, might collapse.Video from AIR7 HD showed firefighters on adjacent rooftops and aerial ladders dumping water of the flames that were shooting through the roof of the theater, which eventually caved in. By 10 a.m., the Fire Department seemed close to fully extinguishing the fire.Nearby Sunset Boulevard was closed between Highland Avenue and Cherokee avenues as the LAFD remained on scene. The street closures led to snarled traffic in the area.The cause of the fire was under investigation.