5 fire hydrants stolen by thieves in Norwalk, leaving gushers in their wake

NORWALK, Calif. (KABC) -- Thieves stole five hydrants at separate locations in the Norwalk area overnight Thursday, leaving gushers of water spewing in their wake.

One hydrant was toppled by a car near the intersection of Leyva Street and Blackburn Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

A spokesman for the agency, Fred Fielding, said these type of incidents happen all the time.

"Most of the time it's someone accidentally bumping into it," Fielding said. "They are just backing up or take a corner too sharply, or are involved in a traffic accident and then are diverted into a fire hydrant."

However, LA County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Mark Wilkening with LASD's Norwalk station said this hydrant was one of five targeted by thieves.

Wilkening said at least two suspects rammed them with a vehicle and stole the hydrants.

He said one of the suspect was seen wearing a reflective vest.

Fielding said, "I've never heard of anyone intentionally trying to steal a fire hydrant."

He said tampering with hydrants only creates problems for those who may need help.

"If there's any other call, if someone is in a traffic accident, having a heart attack, anything like that; that unit is going to be busy shutting down that water," Fielding said.

Also, Wilkening said the hydrants may have been targeted for the scrap metal.

Fielding added, "The risk of taking them greatly outweighs any potential for scrap metal."

Wilkening admitted while there is some value in fire hydrants, the thieves are not going to a get a lot money for them.

Anyone with information about the thefts is urged to call the sheriff's Norwalk station at (562) 863-8711.