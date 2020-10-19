Fire intentionally set inside ballot box in Baldwin Park, officials say

BALDWIN PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- A fire inside a ballot drop box in Baldwin Park may have compromised dozens of votes.
The incident happened around 8 p.m. Sunday in front of the city's public library.
Firefighters say someone purposely tossed burning newspaper into the official drop box.
Arson investigators have not yet released information about how many ballots were destroyed.
Fire crews say they did their best to save as many ballots as possible.
If you believe your ballot may have been in that box, you can find out how to track your ballot at ABC7.com/vote.
