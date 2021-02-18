Large mulch fire raging in Ontario amid strong winds

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters were battling a wind-driven mulch fire in Ontario Thursday morning.

The Ontario Fire Department said Santa Ana winds up to 30 mph were blowing embers, making it difficult for fire crews to battle the blaze.

The fire broke out around 1:20 a.m. near Chino and Euclid avenues.

Officials say the fire is several hundred feet long and wide.

There are no reports of structures threatened or injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

DEVELOPING: This report will be updated.
