Firefighter partially engulfed in flames while battling structure fire in Sherman Oaks: Video

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, 35 firefighters knocked down the fire shortly before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at a single-story structure in the 13400 block of Ventura Boulevard.
Dramatic news video from the scene shows flames on the firefighter's uniform being doused with water from a hose after the firefighter walks to safety.
No injuries were reported, and all nearby buildings were protected, the LAFD said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.