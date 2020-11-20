Silverado Fire

Blood drive helps 2 Orange County firefighters injured in Silverado Fire

A blood drive was held in Santa Ana to help many, including two Orange County firefighters injured in the Silverado Fire.
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A blood drive was held Thursday in Santa Ana to help many, including two Orange County firefighters injured in the Silverado Fire.

The Orange County Fire Authority says the goal was to get 120 units of blood for the blood bank because it is at a critically low shortage.

The two members of the Orange County Fire Authority suffered critical burns fighting the Silverado Fire, which erupted near Irvine last month.

They are still in the hospital and making slow improvements every day.

"Both firefighters are slowly getting better. They're both in critical condition at this time and they remain there," said OFCA Capt. Paul Holaday. "They've each had several surgeries for their injuries and they'll have many surgeries moving forward."

He says the families appreciate all the thoughts and prayers they've felt from the community. At this time, they are still asking for their privacy.
