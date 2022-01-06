LA County firefighter critically injured during structure fire in Rancho Palos Verdes

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. (KABC) -- A firefighter was critically injured after a structure fire in Rancho Palos Verdes overnight.The fire was reported in a residential area along Tarapaca Road near the Deane Dana Nature Center, but additional details were not immediately available. The Los Angeles County Fire Department said the firefighter was taken to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.The nature of the injuries was not disclosed.Some police vehicles and fire trucks were still at the scene around 5 a.m. Thursday, but the fire already appeared to be extinguished.