VIDEO: California firefighter surprises daughter after deployment to August Complex Fire

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Sweet video shows the moment when a firefighter surprises his daughter after returning home from being deployed to the August Complex West Zone Fire for 13 days.

Josh Padron who lives in San Juan Bautista, but works or the San Jose Fire Department, shared that his 10-year-old daughter Elianah kept asking him every day, "When are you coming home? When are you coming home?"

Last week Josh and his wife planned to surprise her by coming home a day early!

Prior to his deployment to the August Complex, he was working the North Complex with two days in between where he got to go home to his family.

In total, he's been away from his family for 27 days. Padron says this is the longest he's been away.

Padron wants to highlight that the unsung heroes are the wives and family members "holding everything together" while they are out fighting fires. His time at the fires was as a PIO trainee.


