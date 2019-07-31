Firefighters battle brush fire threatening homes in San Clemente

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters quickly gained the upper hand on a brush fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon in San Clemente.

The Orange County Fire Authority said there was a big response team fighting the flames, including two helicopters, in order to protect threatened homes in the area .

The fire, near the 200 block of Avenida La Pata, broke out before 2 p.m. and scorched about one acre. By 3 p.m., the flames had been extinguished.

Officials were concerned with the amount of wind and high-tension power lines in the area.

There are some apartment buildings further down the road but the blaze didn't reached that far.
