Firefighters battle brush fire threatening homes in San Clemente

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters quickly gained the upper hand on a brush fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon in San Clemente.The Orange County Fire Authority said there was a big response team fighting the flames, including two helicopters, in order to protect threatened homes in the area .The fire, near the 200 block of Avenida La Pata, broke out before 2 p.m. and scorched about one acre. By 3 p.m., the flames had been extinguished.Officials were concerned with the amount of wind and high-tension power lines in the area.There are some apartment buildings further down the road but the blaze didn't reached that far.