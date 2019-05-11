Firefighters battle massive blaze at commercial building in South El Monte

SOUTH EL MONTE (KABC) -- Firefighters on Friday afternoon were battling an intense blaze at a commercial building in South El Monte.Massive flames and plumes of thick, black smoke were emanating from the structure in the 2300 block of Merced Avenue.Los Angeles County firefighters initially attacked the flames from a defensive position after using electrical saws to access the single-story building.No injuries were immediately reported.The cause of the fire was unknown.