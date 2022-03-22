LA County Fire gathers surplus supplies to aid firefighters in Ukraine

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- All over southern California people are finding ways to keep Ukraine front and center and it's no different for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.On Thursday, Supervisor Janice Hahn was visited fire station 171 in Inglewood to show how they plan to help.With the support of Supervisor Hahn, the LA County Fire Department joined efforts to gather and donate some much-needed supplies to the people of Ukraine.They pulled together turnouts, boots, helmets, gloves, body armor and medical supplies to aid the Ukrainian people during this time.This was a quick turnaround for LA County Fire as they received the request Tuesday and needed to get it prepared for sendoff by Friday.Supervisor Hahn even wrote a note to send with the gear and said a prayer over it. She said she's been inspired by the bravery and fortitude of Ukraine and like many others, she's been trying to figure out in what ways she can help."I think we are no different than any other American who watch that new footage every night and think what can we do," said Supervisor Hahn."We know how dangerous it is to fight fires with full gear," said Daryl L. Osby, chief of the LA County Fire Department. "We've never experienced fighting it in a war, but whatever we can do to assist them, to enable them to protect the lives and properties of their fellow citizens, we're on board."The support spans southern California. Earlier Thursday, Oxnard College held an event open to the public where they raised the Ukrainian flag and encouraged people to make tax-deductible donations to the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund. The flag is set to fly throughout March.