As many as 7 firefighters hurt, 3 critically, in Wilmington explosion involving pressurized tanks

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An explosion involving pressurized tanks on a truck in Wilmington on Thursday morning left as many as seven firefighters injured, including three who were critically hurt, officials said.

The blast occurred shortly before 7 a.m. in the area of Alameda Street and Henry Ford Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

"Firefighters responded to a truck with pressurized cylinders on fire," the agency said in a statement.

Four firefighters were rushed to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and several others were being evaluated at the scene, awaiting for ambulances to arrive.

Video from AIR7 HD showed the charred wreckage of the burned truck. Several fire engines, apparently undamaged, were seen nearby.

The cause of the explosion was unknown.

The Fire Department initially said the blast involved a tank on a fire engine.

