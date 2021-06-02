Firefighters extinguish dramatic fire at Universal Studios theme park

EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News at 11 p.m., June 1, 2021

UNIVERSAL CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Fire damaged a portion of Universal Studios amusement park before being extinguished by firefighters overnight Tuesday, authorities said.

Los Angeles County firefighters responded to the park about midnight and were able to quickly get the flames under control.

The cause of the fire was under investigation and no injuries were reported.

On June 1, 2008, a fire destroyed the park's "King Kong'' attraction and master recordings of songs by Billie Holiday, Louis Armstrong, Chuck Berry

and Aretha Franklin.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
universal city
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family members identify firefighter killed in Agua Dulce shooting
Tito Ortiz resigns from Huntington Beach council
Shooting at Agua Dulce fire station leaves 1 firefighter dead, 1 wounded
Anaheim murder suspect allegedly attacked another man first
Americans 21+ eligible for free beer once 70% of US adults are partially vaccinated
Teen fends off bear to protect family dogs in SoCal backyard
More than $60M in meth, cocaine seized in LA County drug bust
Show More
Sexual assault suspect who broke into Fontana home sought
Compton will elect new mayor for 1st time in 8 years
Boy found alone north of Mexico border reunited with mother
Why the homeless program in Rampart Village costs over $2,600 per person
Procession held for IE sheriff's sergeant killed after chase
More TOP STORIES News