Firefighters extinguish dramatic fire at Universal Studios theme park

UNIVERSAL CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Fire damaged a portion of Universal Studios amusement park before being extinguished by firefighters overnight Tuesday, authorities said.Los Angeles County firefighters responded to the park about midnight and were able to quickly get the flames under control.The cause of the fire was under investigation and no injuries were reported.On June 1, 2008, a fire destroyed the park's "King Kong'' attraction and master recordings of songs by Billie Holiday, Louis Armstrong, Chuck Berryand Aretha Franklin.