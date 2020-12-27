Firefighters provide toys, Merry Christmas to families who lost homes in Canoga Park blaze

By ABC7.com staff
WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Fire Department provided a Merry Christmas for victims of a fire who had lost their homes.

Firefighters delivered toys to families whose apartments burned in a Canoga Park fire on Tuesday.

Dozens of firefighters tackled the blaze. No one was hurt, but several units were destroyed.

Families who were struggling to still make the holiday special say they're grateful for the help.

"It's just a little bit hard ever since the fire," said Angel Palacios. "I'm just grateful that there are people out here like this."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
canoga parkwoodland hillssan fernando valleylos angeleslos angeles countybuilding firechristmas giftchristmasapartment firefirefighterslos angeles city fire departmenttoys
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Christmas brings little relief to SoCal hospitals
Mountain lion captured in Orange County neighborhood
Redondo Beach tries tiny homes to ease homeless crisis
New CA laws going into effect in 2021
Parishioners attend indoor Christmas Day mass at LA Cathedral
Human remains found near Nashville explosion, police say
SoCal residents hit the slopes for Christmas Day snow
Show More
Gingerbread monolith appears in SF
Pet groomers struggling in pandemic
What to know about Kwanzaa
OC distributing at-home COVID-19 testing kits
Odometer fraud increasing in used-car market, experts warn
More TOP STORIES News