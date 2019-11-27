LA River rescue operation launched by firefighters in Atwater Village after man stranded in swift waters

ATWATER VILLAGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Firefighters on Wednesday morning rescued a man in Atwater Village after her became stranded in the fast-moving Los Angeles River.

The man was seen clinging to a tree just south of Colorado Street as firefighters approached him in an inflatable raft that was tethered to the shore.

After being helped into the boat and fitted with a life vest and helmet, the man was escorted to safety and medically evaluated by paramedics.

Whether he suffered any injuries was unclear.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
