Crews were working six small brush fires that broke out along 118 Freeway in Simi Valley Monday.Firefighters responded to the blazes between Kuehner Drive and Rocky Peak around 3:30 p.m. and quickly got the flames under control.White smoke drifted up over the freeway as multiple agencies responded, including an air unit.By 3:40 p.m., the fires appeared to be mostly extinguished, but crews were expected to be on scene for several hours.No injuries or property damage were reported.