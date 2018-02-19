Firefighters respond to 6 small brush fires along 118 Freeway in Simi Valley

Crews were working six small brush fires that broke out along 118 Freeway in Simi Valley Monday. (KABC)

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) --
Crews were working six small brush fires that broke out along 118 Freeway in Simi Valley Monday.

Firefighters responded to the blazes between Kuehner Drive and Rocky Peak around 3:30 p.m. and quickly got the flames under control.

White smoke drifted up over the freeway as multiple agencies responded, including an air unit.

By 3:40 p.m., the fires appeared to be mostly extinguished, but crews were expected to be on scene for several hours.

No injuries or property damage were reported.
