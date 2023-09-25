In a touching tribute, a teenager walked nearly 13 miles to honor three men who were killed in a firefighting helicopter crash in Cabazon.

Teen walks nearly 13 miles to honor men killed in Riverside County helicopter crash

HEMET, Calif. (KABC) -- In a touching tribute, a teenager walked nearly 13 miles to honor three men who were killed in a firefighting helicopter crash in Cabazon.

The midair collision involving two firefighting helicopters happened back in August.

Cal Fire Division Chief Josh Bischof, Cal Fire Captain Tim Rodriguez and Tony Sousa, a contracted pilot, were killed in the crash.

The teen, 14-year-old Jordan Ramirez, was joined by Riverside County firefighters and sheriff's deputies as he carried the American flag from Menifee to the airport in Hemet.

The cause of the crash still remains under investigation.