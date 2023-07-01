13-year-old La'Veyah Mosley lost all of the fingers on her left hand, as well as part of her right hand and temporarily losing her vision after a fireworks accident. She is now warning others of the dangers.

Local 13-year-old who lost hand in fireworks accident warns others ahead of 4th of July festivities

Every year, fire agencies across the country warn of fireworks danger and demonstrate their destructive power. On Friday, that warning came from a 13-year-old with lived experience.

Among the injuries La'Veyah Mosley sustained a year ago include losing all of the fingers on her left hand, as well as part of her right hand and temporarily losing her vision.

"I had a sparkler and I lit an M80 that my neighbor had found on the floor," Mosley said. "That day, it changed my life."

Staneisha Matthews, Mosley's mother, told Eyewitness News they were not the only family in the hospital for fireworks injuries that day. It happens every year.

"Last year, more than 11,000 people in the United States were injured from fireworks," said Chief Anthony C. Marrone of the L.A. County Fire Department.

For Mosley, her recovery continues.

"I was in the hospital for two or three weeks, and it was like a long time for me inside the hospital," she said.

Mosley credits her family, coaches and community for support along the way. She and her twin sister are two of just a few girls who play football on the Watts Rams youth team. She coached until she was able to return as a player.

Mosley said she plans to take on basketball next.

"I am so proud of her. I thought it would be hard for her," said Matthews. "She's a soldier. She fought through."

Matthews also pointed out that Mosley made the honor roll.

Matthews said although the twins are shy, the family has been outspoken with the purpose of protecting others from more injuries.

"Make sure that you that you're safe during the holidays and responsible," said Mosley.

Matthews shared a GoFundMe account through which she hopes to raise money for costs the family will incur for Mosley's first mechanical hand, and future prosthetics as she grows.