Community & Events

4 SoCal cities cancel 4th of July fireworks displays amid investigation into pyrotechnics company

By
EMBED <>More Videos

4 SoCal cities forced to cancel 4th of July fireworks displays

At least four cities in Los Angeles County have been forced to cancel their Fourth of July fireworks displays amid an investigation into the pyrotechnics company they had planned to use.

The California State Fire Marshal raided Exposhows Inc.'s warehouse in Mojave over the weekend and confiscated fireworks. The exact reason the Santa Monica-based company is being investigated has not been disclosed but its permits were also canceled.

Lancaster, Palmdale, Lynwood and La Puente had all hired them to put on this year's display. They're now left scrambling to find a replacement ahead of the holiday weekend.

Where to watch 4th of July fireworks in Southern California

La Puente Mayor Charlie Klinakis said it's disappointing the fireworks show had to be canceled, but they've still been able to move forward with their celebration on Sunday.

The city will instead have a laser light show following a day of live music and other activities, including for children.

Other cities in the region and across California that hired Exposhows are also working on alternatives for their holiday celebrations.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsla puentelancasterpalmdalelynwoodlos angeles countysouthern california4th of july4th of july eventjuly 4thinvestigationfireworks
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Orange County confirms 1st presumptive case of monkeypox
USC, UCLA considering move from Pac-12 to Big Ten as early as 2024
Memorial service held for 2 slain El Monte police officers
Supreme Court overturns Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy
Ex-UFC star Cain Velasquez sues man he claims molested his son
CA gas prices will be even more expensive starting Friday. Here's why
Texas woman accused in cyclist death arrested in Costa Rica
Show More
Concealed-weapon permit applications on the rise in LA County
Jackson sworn in as 1st Black woman to sit on Supreme Court
14-year-old tiger dies after contracting COVID-19 at zoo
Don't use baby neck floats, FDA warns
Migrants in Texas trailer tragedy died seeking better lives
More TOP STORIES News