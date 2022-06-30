4 SoCal cities cancel 4th of July fireworks displays amid investigation into pyrotechnics company

At least four cities in Los Angeles County have been forced to cancel their Fourth of July fireworks displays amid an investigation into the pyrotechnics company they had planned to use.The California State Fire Marshal raided Exposhows Inc.'s warehouse in Mojave over the weekend and confiscated fireworks. The exact reason the Santa Monica-based company is being investigated has not been disclosed but its permits were also canceled.Lancaster, Palmdale, Lynwood and La Puente had all hired them to put on this year's display. They're now left scrambling to find a replacement ahead of the holiday weekend.La Puente Mayor Charlie Klinakis said it's disappointing the fireworks show had to be canceled, but they've still been able to move forward with their celebration on Sunday.The city will instead have a laser light show following a day of live music and other activities, including for children.Other cities in the region and across California that hired Exposhows are also working on alternatives for their holiday celebrations.