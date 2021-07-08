South LA fireworks blast: Evacuated residents, businesses will likely be allowed to return this week

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10869650" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Residents of a South Los Angeles neighborhood rocked by a fireworks explosion are just starting the long recovery process.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Just over a week after a massive explosion of illegal fireworks rocked a South Los Angeles neighborhood, Mayor Eric Garcetti said evacuated residents and businesses will likely be allowed to return sometime within the next few days.The blast happened June 30 as homemade fireworks were being destroyed by a Los Angeles Police Department bomb squad, leaving a trail of destruction, injuries and questions in its wake.The scene remained active with a heavy law-enforcement presence on Thursday morning, and police were seen escorting some residents to their home so that they could gather some of their belongings.Meanwhile, Garcetti told ABC7 that he expects the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to release the scene back to the city sometime Thursday.Kenia Prieto and her family were among the neighborhood's residents who had to evacuate. Prieto, a mother of three, is pregnant with her fourth child."I just thought about my child, you know what I mean, my unborn child," Prieto said in an interview.After the LAPD asked Prieto's family to leave their home for an hour, they thought they had nothing to worry about when they returned. But the explosion from the LAPD detonation of the fireworks, which occurred on the street where the family lives, shattered windows and sent glass flying across Prieto's apartment."I was scared," said young Mateo de Avila.Seventeen people were injured in the blast, according to the LAPD. Twenty homes were evacuated, including the one where Miguel de Avila and his family live."We didn't know where to go, because we were all shook up," he said. "We didn't have no money because we just paid rent, we just paid all our bills. So we were really, really broke. So we just had to sleep on the other side of the school."The family was later set up with a hotel room in which to spend the night. Miguel de Avila was able to check on their home Thursday."Obviously, first blame goes to somebody who had these illegal fireworks and these homemade fireworks," Garcetti said. "But for the family members that are affected, they don't care how it happened. We need to make sure we're taking care of them."