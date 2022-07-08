Anaheim woman severely injured when man throws powerful firework into home

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- An Anaheim woman was severely injured when someone threw a powerful firework into her home, according to police and family members.

Ring video captures a man in a hoodie with his face obscured walking around the Viewpointe North condo development with a backpack around 5:40 a.m. on July 5. The sounds of breaking glass and a loud explosion are heard and he is seen quickly walking away as smoke drifts into the frame.

Police and family members say the woman was in the kitchen of her condo that morning when she heard the sound of glass breaking and an object hit the floor of her entryway.

She approached the object and police say she was trying to extinguish the fuse when it exploded. The explosion injured her feet, leaving her unable to walk, and wounded her right arm as well, on the bicep and right thumb.

A GoFundMe has been started to help her cover medical expenses.

"We are looking for the community's help to bring this monster to the police!!" the family GoFundMe states. "We just can't believe the insane world we are living in now!"



The suspect is described as a man, roughly 6 feet tall, weighing 180 pounds, carrying a backpack and wearing a dark gray hoodie with black jeans and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Cavaness at (714)765-1557 or ccavaness@anaheim.net.

