Fireworks send crowd scattering at chaotic Huntington Beach party

By ABC7.com staff
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A chaotic scene erupted in Huntington Beach when hundreds of people showed up for a party on the beach and in the streets Saturday night.

As police tried to control the crowd, fireworks exploded on the street, sending people running for cover.

The gathering happened after a Tik Tok video promoting a birthday party went viral.

Police had monitored social media posts and were prepared for an unruly crowd.

They declared an unlawful assembly - then later ordered the area evacuated due to a bomb threat.

But that didn't send the crowd home - with many continuing to jam the streets.

At least one police cruiser also had a window shattered, possibly from the fireworks.

Police say they found no explosive device following the bomb threat.

An emergency curfew was imposed for the downtown area from 11:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

