Fireworks send crowd scattering at chaotic Huntington Beach party

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A chaotic scene erupted in Huntington Beach when hundreds of people showed up for a party on the beach and in the streets Saturday night.As police tried to control the crowd, fireworks exploded on the street, sending people running for cover.The gathering happened after a Tik Tok video promoting a birthday party went viral.Police had monitored social media posts and were prepared for an unruly crowd.They declared an unlawful assembly - then later ordered the area evacuated due to a bomb threat.But that didn't send the crowd home - with many continuing to jam the streets.At least one police cruiser also had a window shattered, possibly from the fireworks.Police say they found no explosive device following the bomb threat.An emergency curfew was imposed for the downtown area from 11:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.